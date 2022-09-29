Main Street to temporarily close Friday afternoon during St. Charles North parade

The St. Charles Police Department has announced that Main Street/Illinois Route 64 will be closed between Illinois Route 25 east of the river to 7th Street on the west side of the river from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. during the St. Charles North Homecoming Parade on Friday.

According to a news release, drivers traveling west will be directed either north on Route 25 to the Red Gate Bridge or south to Illinois Avenue, then west across the river to 7th Street.

Those traveling east will be directed either north on 7th Street to State Street, then east to Illinois Route 31 and north to the Red Gate Bridge or south on 7th Street, then east across the river to Route 25.

The police department encourages all drivers to allow for extra time getting to their destinations or find alternative routes during these closures to avoid delay.