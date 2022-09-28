Rosary High School in Aurora open house set for Oct. 16

Rosary High School in Aurora will host an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 for parents and their daughters in grades 5 through 8.

Rosary is located at 901 N Edgelawn Dr., Aurora.

According to a news release, all families interested in learning more about Rosary are invited to attend.

The event will begin with a presentation in the auditorium. Families are welcome to visit academic departments, fine arts, clubs, athletics and extracurricular activities. Guests will meet students, faculty and staff to learn about college planning, financial assistance and the benefits of a single-sex education.

Registration is not required, but pre-registration will save time at check-in. Register at rosaryhs.com/openhouse.