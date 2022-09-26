Water testing kits available for private well systems from Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation District

The Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation District is offering an annual testing program for those who own a private well and wish to find out what is in their water. Public water systems are test regularly, yet testing private wells is the responsibility of the owner, according to a news release.

A nitrate kit can now be purchased for $45 to check water samples for nitrate, nitrite, ammonia chloride, sulfate, soluble phosphorus, silica and specific conductivity.

The metals kits test for 23 different metals for $95.

Water test kits are available for purchase at the Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation District office, 2315 Dean Street, Suite 100 in St. Charles or Kane County Farm Bureau, 2N710 Randall Road in St. Charles for the two-week period only. Water samples must be collected by Oct. 30 and the kits must be returned Oct. 31.

Heidelburg University Water Quality Laboratory in Tiffin, Ohio will perform the water testing on any samples submitted. Results are mailed in four to six weeks directly to participants. All results are confidential and will be reported only to the individual who submits the test, the release stated.

For more information, contact the Soil and Water District office at 630-584-7960, Ext. 3.