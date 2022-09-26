Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley seeking volunteer tutors

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley is seeking volunteers, and is hosting a free tutor training workshop from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11, 13, 18 and 20 at the St. Charles Public Library, according to a news release.

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley helps adults read, write, speak and understand English by matching them with trained volunteer tutors who provide in-person on virtual lessons once each week.

Volunteers do not need teaching experience to be successful. The program provides material and instruction so anyone can help.

To register for the workshop or for more information, visit lvfv.org or call 630-584-4428.