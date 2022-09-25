St. Charles School District looking to boost pay of substitute teachers

St. Charles School District 303 is looking to boost the pay of its substitute teachers in order to stay competitive with other school districts.

The issue is set to be discussed at the School Board’s Business Services Committee meeting on Monday. The district’s administration is recommending the pay for substitute teachers increase from $120 for a full day (7 hours) to $145 a day starting Oct. 15.

For those substitute teachers who have reached their 31st day of work – nonconsecutive – their pay would increase from $140 to $165 for a full day. The substitute teacher would keep the rate for two years.

The pay for half day (3.5 hours) substitute teachers would also increase from $60 for a half day to $72.50. The long-term rate for substitute teachers who are filling in for teachers on a long term basis – such as if they are on medical leave – is set to increase to $220, up from $200.

“District 303 regularly evaluates substitute teacher pay rates to ensure the district continues to offer a competitive pay structure,” Marci Conlin, the district’s assistant superintendent for human resources, said in a memo to school board members. “Substitute teacher rates are compared with other school districts in Kane County since most substitute teachers tend to accept jobs primarily in specific geographic regions.”