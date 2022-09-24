Batavia Chamber accepting nominations for 2022 Citizen of the Year

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 Citizen of the Year.

If there is a Batavia citizen who you believe exemplifies giving back to the community through outstanding service and dedication, nominate them for the annual Batavia Citizen of the Year Award.

According to a news release from the Batavia Chamber, the award honors and celebrates extraordinary contributions to the community. The committee of previous recipients of the award will select the Batavia Citizen of the Year based upon the letters of recommendation received. The winner will be announced in December. This person (or persons) will be the guest of honor at the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s annual recognition event, Inspire Celebration, held in April 2023.

The Citizen of the Year Award is bestowed annually on a local resident whose service and dedication have made a significant contribution to the community over the course of the recipient’s lifetime. Criteria for the award are:

The nominee must reside, or have their business, in Batavia or Batavia Township.

The nominee must have assisted in an improvement or program of significant value to the Batavia community.

The improvement must be made as a result of a personal commitment and not substantially as a result of their primary employment or public responsibilities.

The nominee may not currently be on the Board of Directors of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The nominee does not need to be a member of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The contributions of the nominee to the community should be of an extraordinary nature.

To nominate a deserving person, submit a letter of recommendation to Margaret Perreault, president & CEO, Batavia Chamber of Commerce, 106 W. Wilson St, Batavia, IL 60510 or email margaret@bataviachamber.org no later than Monday, Nov. 7. The letter should state the reasons why the nominee is worthy of this honor.

The last 10 Batavia Citizen of the Year winners are Dan Hoefler (2021), Bob Hanson (2020), Nanette (Nan) Phillips (2019), Georgene Kauth O’Dwyer (2018), Marcia Boyce (2017), Ed and Nancy Weiss (2016), Joanne Spitz (2015), J. Thomas “Tom” Von Lunen (2014), James (Jim) Hanson (2013), Steve and Britta McKenna (2012), Robert and Suzanne Peterson (2011).