Union Pacific starts third main line project in Geneva

Union Pacific announced operations are underway to build a third railroad line near the current UP-West railway tracks spanning from Peck Road in Geneva to West Chicago, according to a news release from the city of Geneva.

The 6-mile stretch of new rail will be set 20 feet south of the current tracks from Peck Road to Route 25. Heading east toward Kirk Road, all three tracks will be shifted, and the new line will be built on the north side.

The project will require the temporary closure of the Western Avenue and the Third Street grade crossings as well as the Route 31 underpass to traffic. The closures will be staggered so only one crossing will be impacted at a given time, the release stated.

Union Pacific’s contractor said work will be taking place seven days a week with extended construction hours. Federal law requires all trains to slow down and sound their horns when entering construction areas when workers are present regardless of previously designated quiet zones.

Starting this month, the contractor will be staking and marking the project area, establishing detours for the Fox River Trail (which will remain open), and removing trees adjacent to the Route 31 overflow commuter parking lot. The lot was closed in July and will be used for equipment staging for the next two years.

Construction will begin on the Fox River train bridge spanning the Fox River from October 2022 to April 2024. Union Pacific has provided a schedule, which is subject to change, regarding the future traffic closures, including:

Route 31 underpass – April to August 2023;

Third Street crossing – April to June 2024; and

Western Avenue crossing – June to July 2024.

Union Pacific is funding the project.

More information is available on the city’s Third Main Line construction web page.

Residents and community stakeholders also can subscribe to project updates on the Geneva’s construction blog.