State Rep. Dan Ugaste, Versiti Blood Center to hold fall blood drive in Geneva

State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, in partnership with the Versiti Blood Center of Illinois, will hold a blood drive from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stephen D. Persinger Recreation Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, in Geneva, according to a news release.

According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood and/or platelets. The blood type that is most often requested by hospitals is Type O and one donation can save more than one life.

Individuals giving blood must bring identification — either a driver’s license, state-issued ID, student ID card, passport, visa or green card. It takes about an hour for the whole process, but collecting one unit of blood takes about 10 minutes.

Appointments are encouraged and can be made online at https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5602137. Constituents can call 630-797-5530 with any questions about the event.