Batavia’s Pints by the Pond Brewfest debuts Saturday

BATAVIA — The Batavia Park District will host Pints by the Pond, a craft beer festival featuring brews from 15 local breweries, from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave. VIP ticketholders may enter the festival an hour early at 1 p.m. to enjoy first choice of beers.

Accompanying the craft brews will be music, food and games, according to a news release from the Batavia Park District.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event are still available at bataviaparks.org and include entry to the festival, 20 3 oz. samples from participating breweries and a commemorative beer glass. VIP tickets include early entry and a few extra treats. They will be sold only while supplies last. Some beer selections may run out, as they are made in small batches.

Tickets range in price from $10 for a Designated Driver ticket, good for unlimited water and soda, to $60 for a VIP ticket. Purchase tickets before Friday, Sept. 23 to save.