The Venue in downtown Aurora announces May musical lineup

The Venue, a live music performance room in downtown Aurora, announces its May lineup, which includes the free Songwriter Series and the start of their three-day fifth anniversary weekend.

The Venue’s Songwriter Series with Aaron Kelly will present local musicians on stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. The Venue presents the free, curated event featuring songwriting and storytelling in the spring and fall months. The audience can interact and connect with the musicians during and after the show. Aaron Kelly’s special guests will be Lydia Cash and Ernie Hendrickson. No cost. Register on the website. themusicvenue.org

On Friday, May 3, The Venue will host a free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. for First Fridays. The Dirty Dead will perform from Grateful Dead’s song catalog for the free First Fridays show. Doors will open starting at 5 p.m. for an open house during the downtown-wide event. The Minnie, a cocktail collaboration with Wyckwood House, will be available for purchase at The Venue bar. The cocktail is a nod to musician Minnie Riperton. Throughout downtown, the First Fridays event lineup includes more than two dozen activities for all ages to enjoy at no cost.

Jenny Bienemann will bring her popular Haiku Milieu night to The Venue on Friday, May 10. Musician and author Bienemann will share the stage with 20 Chicagoland musicians as they create songs from the haiku poems she penned in her published “Haiku Milieu” book. It’s a night that can never be repeated due to its uniqueness and authenticity. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

On Saturday, May 11, Morry Sochat and the Special 20s will bring swinging blues, jazz, and rock n’ roll to The Venue stage. Sochat’s showmanship and swinging tunes always get the crowd on their feet and onto the dance floor. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

The Stephen Hull Experience will bring blues to The Venue stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17. At age 25, Stephen Hull has been playing guitar for more than a decade. The Wisconsin native

developed his sweet, soulful sound from listening to such greats as Albert King and B.B. King. Tickets cost $15-$20 in advance. $20-$25/door.

On Saturday, May 18, Americana originators Heartsfield will perform on The Venue stage. Since the 1970s, Heartsfield has won over audiences around the world with their country rock and Southern rock sound. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band, will perform at The Venue at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 24. Together since 2007, Heartache Tonight performs songs from all eras and all incarnations of the Eagles, including many of the individual member’s popular solo hits. Tickets cost $20-$25 in advance. $25-$30/door.

On Saturday, May 25, Tiwa Bleu and the Celestial Treaty will perform live jazz at The Venue. Inspired by Sun Ra, Tiwa Bleu and a 13-member band will pay tribute to the craft of jazz and Afro-futurism. Tickets are general admission and cost $10. They will increase by $5 at the door.

Allie Kral and the Night Krals will perform on Friday, May 31 to kick off The Venue’s fifth anniversary weekend celebration. One of the best fiddle players in the nation, Kral recently formed a new creative venture and jam band with the Night Krals. The outdoor show starts at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and a food vendor will be on site.

On the following Tuesdays, Pete Ellman Big Band will perform on The Venue stage with local high school jazz bands: May 7 with Plainfield North High School, May 14 with Fenton High School, May 21 with West Aurora High School Lab Band and May 28 with Clarendon Hills and Hinsdale high schools. All tickets cost $10. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Unless otherwise noted, doors open for all shows at 7 p.m. Shows start at 8 p.m. The Venue, located at 21 S. Broadway in downtown Aurora, offers a wide selection of craft beer and other beverages at the bar which is open for all shows. Les Fleur “The Minnie,” a cocktail collaboration with Wyckwood House will be available at The Venue bar this spring for $10. The cocktail honors singer-songwriter Minnie Riperton.

Free street parking is available along with free surface lot parking located across from City Hall, 44 E. Downer Place at the corner of Downer Place and Water Street. The Venue’s entrance is located along Water Street Mall, adjacent to City Hall and Mundy Park.

For tickets and additional show information, visit themusicvenue.org.