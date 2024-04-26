Kane County announces due dates of property tax payments

Kane County residents can pay their taxes using the Drive-Up Payment Drop Box located behind Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., in Geneva. (Provided by Kane County)

The 2023 Kane County property tax bills (payable in 2024) are expected to be mailed on May 1.

According to Kane County Treasurer Christopher J. Lauzen, the first and second installments are due by the following dates:

The first installment will be due June 3.

The second installment will be due Sept. 3.

Beginning May 1, taxpayers can visit the treasurer’s website at treasurer.kanecountyil.gov/ to view and print duplicate bills.

Taxpayers are encouraged to make payments in the following methods:

Checks can be mailed to the treasurer's office using the payment coupon and envelopes provided with the tax bill.

Placing your check payment with the payment coupon, in the envelopes provided, in the Drive-Up Payment Drop Box. The Drop Box is located behind Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., in Geneva. The Drop Box is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Many Kane County Banks will accept on-time payments at their drive-up facilities if accompanied with a payment coupon.

Only personal checks and money order payments will be accepted at the Kane County Clerk’s Branch Office, located at 5 E. Downer Place, Suite F, in downtown Aurora.

Payments may also be made at the Kane County Treasurer’s office, Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., in Geneva, during regular business hours Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.