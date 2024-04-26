Two bison born at Fermilab, the first of many expected this summer

Two bison calves were born into the herd at Fermilab in Batavia on April 26, 2024, marking the start of calving season. (Photo Provided by Fermilab)

BATAVIA – Two bison calves were born into the herd at Fermilab on April 26, marking the start of calving season.

Besides particle physics research, Fermilab has also long provided a habitat for American bison. The Fermilab herd currently consists of 24 cows and two bulls.

In a news release, Cleo Garcia, a member of the Grounds Maintenance team in charge of caring for the bison herd, said that during this calving season Fermilab is expecting about 20 calves to be born.

“Calving season is the most rewarding time of the year,” Garcia said in the release. “You see new life coming to the land.”

Calving season usually starts in the middle of April and continues until June. Garcia gives extra attention to the cows to estimate the number of new births to expect each year.

“Some of them are getting older and might not calve this year,” Garcia said.

The lab’s first director, Robert R. Wilson, pioneered the idea of making bison a Fermilab tradition. He wanted to show that Fermilab was on the frontier of particle physics research, and bison represented the frontier era.

“When you’re outside with them, you’d think you’re out in the prairie,” Garcia said. “They’re big animals, and visitors bring their kids who enjoy watching them.”

The herd can be viewed every day during outdoor visiting hours, from dusk to dawn, from the live feed bison camera or by visiting Fermilab.

Garcia feeds the bison and checks on their well-being daily, especially during calving season. He visits all the cows to watch for signs that they may soon give birth and monitors the young calves to make sure that they are healthy.

Visitors in the summer will see the bison grazing on the grassland at the Fermilab grounds, and they only need to be given ample water during these months. During the winter, Garcia supplements the herd’s food with hay and grain.

Bison are sizable animals: the bulls can weigh over one ton, and cows average between 900 and a little over 1,000 pounds. Newborn calves weigh between 40-70 pounds, but grow quickly, gaining around 300 pounds in their first six months. Their fur also changes from a cinnamon color to a darker shade of brown after about two months.

Garcia said each bison has their own personality, some being more docile and some wilder. He said they play and engage with each other in different ways, the bulls like to charge at each other and they are all very protective of their small calves.