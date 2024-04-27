NFL Draft: New York Giants draft St. Charles North grad Tyler Nubin in second round

Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin celebrates after intercepting a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska in Minneapolis this past season. Nubin was drafted in the NFL's draft in Detroit. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

The New York Giants in the second round of the NFL Draft selected St. Charles North alumnus Tyler Nubin the with the 47th overall pick on Friday. Nubin became the first player in North Star history to be drafted.

The selection came after Nubin, a 2019 St. Charles North alumnus, became one of the top safeties in the nation at Minnesota the last couple of seasons. Nubin earned second team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and then first team All-American and All-Big Ten honors this past season.

He finished 2023 with 53 tackles, five interceptions and one sack, forced fumble and recovered fumble each. Nubin set the Minnesota career interceptions record with 13 and ended his career with 207 tackles in five seasons — he used an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nubin showed off his athleticism during his time with the North Stars. As a senior, he played receivers, wildcat quarterback and cornerback to lead St. Charles North to the 2018 Class 7A state championship game.

During that senior season, Nubin had 51 tackles and six pass breakups on top of catching 549 and nine touchdowns and 600 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.