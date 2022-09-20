St. Charles author to read from children’s book at Geneva brewery

GENEVA – Local author John Bray of St. Charles will read from his new children’s picture book, “The End” at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Penrose Brewing Company, 509 Stevens St., Geneva, according to a news release.

Along with the reading, children will receive a free activity book based on “The End” and a custom cookie from The Tink Kitchen in St. Charles.

The event is free and suitable for all ages.

St. Charles author John Bray will read from his debut children’s book, ‘The End’ at Penrose Brewery in Geneva on Oct. 2. (Photo provided by John Bray )

Craft Urban of Geneva will offer a limited menu and the taproom will be open.

“The End” is Bray’s debut children’s book about endings and beginnings and the important relationship between the two. The book is illustrated by Josh Cleland, the release stated.