Cost to redevelop shuttered Pheasant Run Resort estimated at more than $42 million

It will cost more than $42 million to redevelop the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

That includes an estimated $16.5 million in demolition, site preparation and environmental cleanup along with $9 million in land acquisition and assembly, according to the Pheasant Run Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Plan and Project. TIF consultant Kane, McKenna and Associates created the plan, which was filed with the City Clerk’s office on Aug. 26.

Other costs include $3 million in infrastructure/public facilities improvements, $1.5 million in rehabilitation costs, $5.5 million in interest costs and $6 million in statutory school district payments. Once a municipality creates a TIF district, its property assessment is frozen and new or increased taxes generated by improvements are used to pay for improvements or other development incentives.

At Monday’s St. Charles City Council meeting, alderpersons approved a resolution for a Joint Review Board to review the plan at 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the St. Charles Municipal Building. The resolution also sets a public hearing on the redevelopment plan and project for 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the St. Charles Municipal Building.

A Joint Review Board is made up of one representative from each taxing authority affected by a TIF. The board also includes at least one member of the general public.

A fire in May that destroyed large parts of the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles has increased the need to use tax increment finances to spur its redevelopment, according to the plan. Two male juveniles – one from Carol Stream and one from Wheaton – have been charged with causing the fire, while two other male juveniles – one from Carol Stream and one from Winfield – each have been charged with trespassing at the resort.

The plan addresses the fire and its impact on redeveloping the property.

“These conditions negatively impact the possibility for coordinated and substantial private sector reinvestment in the overall redevelopment project area,” the plan states. “Without the use of city planning and economic development resources to address certain issues, potential redevelopment activities are not likely to be economically feasible. These factors potentially weaken the likelihood for redevelopment opportunities, limiting employment and contributing to a lack of future investment in the area. To address these conditions the city seeks to adopt the Pheasant Run TIF, in order to enhance future opportunities for viable redevelopment.”

The plan states that the permanent closure of the Pheasant Run Resort and golf course, along with the resort’s physical demise and partial destruction by the fire “and the resulting impacts in this strategically critical area of the city, especially in light of the decline of the Charlestowne Mall across the street, requires the city to be proactive in encouraging its redevelopment.”

Pheasant Run Resort closed in March 2020 after a failed attempt to auction the resort. McGrath Honda is redeveloping the former Pheasant Run Mega Center adjacent to the property and industrial buildings will be built on the former Pheasant Run Resort golf course.