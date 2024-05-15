Annual Tyler Caruso memorial concert to be held in St. Charles in May

The St. Charles community will celebrate music, unity and hope as the 22nd annual Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert will kick off the summer concert series in Lincoln Park, located between 4th and 5th streets in downtown St. Charles.

St. Charles community members are invited to celebrate music, unity, and hope at the 22nd annual Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert in Lincoln Park.

This free annual event celebrates the life of Tyler Caruso, a St. Charles East High School student leader, musician, athlete, and community activist who died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on July 14, 2002, at the age of 17.

The concert will kick off the summer concert series from 7 to 9 p.m. on May 23 in Lincoln Park, between 4th and 5th streets in downtown St. Charles.

Caruso devoted countless hours to the betterment of his high school and community and was one of the original high school representatives on the Downtown St. Charles Partnership board, according to a news release announcing the event.

Before his passing, Caruso had the idea to bring the community together for an evening of music and friendship soon after the St. Charles high schools split into St. Charles East and St. Charles North campuses

The St. Charles Park District and representatives from both high schools have made his idea into a reality for the past 22 years, by hosting these concerts in his honor and granting Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarships annually to students from each high school.

Family and friends will once again come together to celebrate Tyler’s many accomplishments and enjoy music from several local musicians and vocalists showcased at this year’s event.

“I am so thrilled to be able to be a part of this remarkable event to honor Tyler’s legacy,” St. Charles East High School representative Deetya Solanki said in a news release. “It is amazing to get to see all of the hard work the artists, coordinators, and more put in.”

At the concert, the 2024 Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarship recipients from both high schools will be introduced on stage.

“Planning this concert to honor Tyler’s memory has been one of the most rewarding experiences in my life,” St. Charles North High School representative Simran Mani said in the release. “Bringing the community together for this event is an amazing way to honor the students for the scholarship and this 22nd anniversary concert will be a great celebration of Tyler’s life and legacy.”

The concert is free to the public, but monetary contributions can be made to benefit the scholarship fund at St. Charles East High School. Donations can be sent to 1020 Dunham Road in St. Charles, and should indicate that the contribution is for the Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarship Fund.

The Caruso family extends a special thank you to the St. Charles Park District and RJ Recording & Sound for their contributions in making this a successful event year after year. For more information, please call 630-513-6200 or visit the website www.tylerbrettcaruso.com.