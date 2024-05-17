Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley welcomes new director

Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley welcomed its new executive director Rebecca Eller-Molitas on May 1 after the retirement of longtime executive director Peg Coker on April 26.

The literacy organization is a nonprofit organization that responds to the adult literacy needs in the community. Supported by a volunteer board and tutors, their mission is to help individuals in the region acquire and validate the literacy skills needed to function more effectively in contemporary society.

In a recent news release, LVFV announced Eller-Molitas joining the organization and the organization said it looks forward to her continued contribution to the growth and success of the organization, as well as the support she will bring to the Fox Valley community.

Eller-Molitas has over 15 years of experience in adult education and literacy. Most recently, she worked as an adult education consultant with New Readers Press, representing the company at national, state and local conferences. She currently serves as adjunct faculty at Elgin Community College.

Eller-Molitas has also served as director of adult learning and literacy at the People’s Resource Center in Wheaton, Executive Director for Literacy Forsyth in Cummings, Georgia, and as site director and lead teacher for Literacy Action, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia.

Eller-Molitas has a B.S. in psychology from Virginia Intermont College and a Master of Arts in Social Justice in Intercultural Relations and Adult Education from the SIT Graduate Institute in Vermont. She also has a graduate certification in Educational Technology from Louisiana State University.

Eller-Molitas brings skill and experience in community literacy programs to the Literacy Volunteers Fox Valley, the release stated . “Her ability to plan for the future, spearhead fundraising efforts, engage the community, and remain dedicated to both short-term and long-term planning makes her well-prepared to drive success for LVFV”, the organization stated.