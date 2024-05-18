Batavia, Rosary girls track and field qualify for state finals in three events: KCC roundup for Wednesday

Girls Track and field

State track and field: The Kane County area teams saw six individuals and five relay teams qualify for the finals during the preliminary rounds of both the Class 2A and 3A girls track and field IHSA State Championship on Friday at Eastern Illinois University.

Batavia led the 3A schools with three relay teams advancing to the finals, which will be held Saturday. The 4x100-meter relay team set a new school record after running the race in 47.41 seconds, which was good enough for the eighth-fastes time. The 4x200 also posted a new school record, finishing in 1:40.70 for seventh place. The 4x400 also qualified with the seventh-fastest time in Illinois this year at 3:55.95, which was good enough for eighth place.

Just missing out on a trip to the finals for the Bulldogs was triple jumper Abby Wirth, who in her freshman season, finished the state meet in 13th place with a jump of 11.17 meters (36 feet, 11.75 inches).

Rosary also qualified for the finals in three events in the Class 2A preliminaries. Katie Kostro had the Royals’ top finish on the day, as she’s currently in ninth place in the high jump after clearing 1.53 meters (5-0.25). Vivian Wyller qualified in the 1,600 after finishing 10th in 5:14.94, and the 4x800 relay squeaked into the finals in 11th place after running 9:44.84.

St. Charles North had one individual and one relay make it to Day 2 of state. The 4x800 team crossed the line in 9:23.99, which was nearly a 10-second improvement from their previous best time, on their way to a ninth place finish. Tosin Oshin made it to the second day by the skin of her teeth, finishing the day in 12th with a throw of 11.44 meters (37-6.5).

Geneva’s Reilly Day was the only Viking to advance to the finals after finishing the day in sixth place in the triple jump after leaping 11.56 meters (37-11.25). The Vikings also saw two state records fall on the day, as the 4x100 ran a 49.09 for the record and Alyssa Flotte crossed the line in the 100 at 12.31 to give her the record as a freshman.

St. Charles East standout Marley Andelman kept her hopes alive for a state medal in back-to-back years after advancing in the 800 after she finished ninth in 2:15.27.

Kaneland pole valuter Cora Heller survived two missed jumps at 3.40 (11-1.75) to advance to the second day of action in the pit. She currently sits in seventh place.

Girls soccer

St. Charles East 4, South Elgin 3: Anika Dodrill recorded a goal in the final minute of play to help third-seeded St. Charles East avoid the upset and win the regional title over sixth-seeded South Elgin.

Dodrill’s was one of six combined goals scored in the second half after the Saints entered half time up 1-0. Mackenzie Loomis recorded a hat trick in the contest after recording goals in the 39th, 64th and 65th minutes.

The Saints will face a familiar foe in the sectional semifinals in second-seeded St. Charles North, who handed East its only DuKane Conference loss on the season in a 1-0 loss back on April 23.

Baseball

Burlington Central 8, St. Charles North 5: A go-ahead three-run home run from Eliot Alicea in the fifth inning helped lift Burlington Central to an 8-5 victory over St. Charles North on the road.

Alicea’s shot came with the score tied at 5-5. Alicea finished the game 3 for 4 with the homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. He also started the game on the mound for the Rockets (22-9), giving up two hits and two earned runs while striking out four over two innings. Jack Johnson also recorded two RBIs in the contest.

Colin Ryder and Parker Reinke both hit home runs in the game for the North Stars (24-5-2) and also provided the only RBIs in the game. Josh Caccia recorded seven strikeouts over 3.2 innings of work, while also giving up seven hits and three earned runs.