Batavia businesses report graffiti, vandalism

BATAVIA – Businesses and other properties in Batavia, reported graffiti vandalism believed to have occurred overnight from Sept. 12-13, according to police reports.

The Gosselin Law Firm, 133 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, reported that an exterior wall was defaced with graffiti at a cost of $100 to clean up.

Scott Queen State Farm Insurance, 121 S. Batavia Ave., Kettley and Company Realty, 125 S. Batavia Ave., A T Records Inc., 315 Main St., MJT Accounting & Tax, 321 Main St., all reported the same – an exterior wall defaced with graffiti at a cost of $100 to clean up, according to police reports.

A property in the 100 block of South Batavia Avenue also reported that an exterior wall was defaced with graffiti in the same timeframe, reports show.