St. Charles police reports: Sept. 2-8, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Violation of order of protection

Daniel Joseph Miller, 65, of the 500 block of Park Avenue, Belvidere, was charged at 10:16 p.m. Sept. 7 with violating an order of protection.

Disorderly conduct

Ashley R. Bendikas, 19, of the 500 block of Steeplechase Road, St. Charles, was charged at 12:09 a.m. Sept. 8 with disorderly conduct.

Retail theft

Nancy Lopez, 27, of the zero to 100 block of South Tyler Road, St. Charles, was charged at 5:26 p.m. Sept. 2 with retail theft.

Jose M. Perez, 31, of the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue, West Chicago, was charged at 8:21 p.m. Sept. 10 with retail theft.

DUI

Rachel Calie Sulfridge, 34, of the 200 block of Sussex Court, North Aurora, was charged at 11:41 p.m. Sept. 2 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.