State Rep. Keith Wheeler to hold office hours in St. Charles

State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, will be hosting traveling office hours from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at the Kane County Farm Bureau, 2N710 Randall Road.

According to a news release, local residents are welcome to attend to share questions or concerns on state issues, suggest ideas for legislation or if they need assistance with a state agency. Brochures on state programs and services will be available.

Constituents who are unable to attend but who wish to give feedback to Wheeler are invited to call the district office in North Aurora at 630-345-3464 or go to www.repkeithwheeler.com and click “Contact” on the homepage menu.

Rep. Wheeler serves the 50th District, which includes portions of Kane and Kendall Counties.