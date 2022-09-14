Geneva storm drainage study identifies 25 problem areas

GENEVA – A stormwater drainage study, done over three years, identified 25 areas of Geneva as needing drainage infrastructure improvements at an estimated cost of nearly $17 million, according to a presentation at a special City Council meeting Monday.

Greg Chismark, president of WBK Engineering in St. Charles and city staff examined the entire stormwater drainage system for the 203-page study, available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.

Chismark said they did not find people’s houses becoming flooded on a regular basis, or roadways becoming impassable. Instead, they found areas where the stormwater drainage was inadequate for the amount of water coming through, resulting in standing water and ponding in backyards and other areas.

“We developed a plan to build on what is there and build it out to solve some of those drainage concerns,” Chismark said.

The first five years would be an expenditure of $8.3 million and the next five would be $8.5 million, he said.

Twenty-five areas in Geneva identified as having storm drainage issues, according to a study by WBK Engineering in St. Charles and city staff. (Photo provided by Geneva)

“The overall program is about $16.8 million. And that is in today’s dollars,” Chismark said. “We tried to keep it simple for now. … Here’s what it would cost to do all 25 projects in a 10-year period.”

It was not that the storm drainage for residential areas in the city was not done correctly, it was that there is increasing rainfall, coupled with more accurate data collection, Chismark said.

“The rainfall data that we are using to design infrastructure is ever increasing,” Chismark said. “In the last three years, the 100-year (flood) event increased 13%, rainfall depth, from 7.58% to 8.57%.”

The term “100-year flood” is used to describe the recurrence interval of floods, meaning once in a 100 years, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

“I think the goal (of the study) is to improve your decision-making by giving you the information. We’re hoping to improve city staff’s ability to plan and budget for the drainage infrastructure,” Chismark said. “The change in rainfall data is one of the elements that is changing on us. Hopefully, this allows the city to better plan and manage those unforeseen changes in the future.”

Twenty-five Geneva streets are identified in an engineering study of storm water drainage as needing infrastructure improvements to prevent standing water and ponding. (Photo provided by Geneva)

Paying for the infrastructure improvements would come from the city’s general fund, not its water fund, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

Public Works Director Richard Babica said he was expecting the older part of the city to be more affected.

He was surprised by residential areas less than 30 years old on the west side of down, yet being affected by drainage issues, all because rainfall data changed.

“We wanted to make sure we were providing an assessment using the best data we have, so we can plan for the future,” Babica said. “As a result of that, a lot of these neighborhoods west of the river showed up as needing the most work – which was a significant surprise to staff.”

Third Ward Alderman Dean Kilburg asked how public officials should respond to their constituents about the cost to address drainage issues.

“Stormwater runoff is considered to be a pollutant under the federal guidance,” Babica said.

“As a pollutant, before it’s discharged into waterways of the United States – which the Fox River is and all the creeks are – it has to undergo some sort of treatment program. That is called the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, NPDES,” Babica said. “At the end of the day, there is a growing concern – and it is a strategic plan of the city – to be proactive and protective of the natural areas in the Fox River watershed. So that’s the primary reason why we’re doing this.”

Standing water can also create mosquito breeding habitats, Babica said.

“They can also – during uncontrolled runoffs – create sediment discharge … into the Fox River and discharge organics,” Babica said.

“That’s your answer. We’re doing this because we want to be proactive and we want to be good stewards of the environment,” Babica said. “The community is lucky and blessed … because we have the Fox River in our downtown and that is identified now by you-all as a major draw and tourist attraction to the city. So what are we going to do is make sure that it stays healthy and a place that people want to go to. And we do that by being better stewards of our drainage system”