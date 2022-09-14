Campton Hills, Township Highway District finally OK road maintenance agreement

CAMPTON HILLS – After nearly a month and a half without an agreement, Campton Hills and the Campton Township Highway District approved a new five-year amended contract for the district to continue providing road maintenance service through April 30, 2027.

The two sides had been at an impasse following the collapse of negotiations this summer, resulting in the contract expiring July 31, records show.

The village board approved the agreement at a special meeting Sept. 6, records show.

The two sides had an agreement for 17 years for the road district to take care of the 101 miles of village roads when it incorporated in 2007, records show.

At issue was a dispute over providing enough information in invoices for the work the township performed on 101 miles of the village’s roads.

The village blamed the road district for lack of information which led to a three-year audit by the stated.

The road district blamed the village for not keeping proper records, which led to the audit.

“So we got what we needed and all is back as it should be,” Village President Michael Tyrrell said. “We got the invoice information that we needed.”

“We finally knocked it out,” said Campton Township Highway Commissioner Sam Gallucci. “We came to an agreement. We are a couple months behind on village roads, but we should be good now for both sides. It’s advantageous for both.”

Gallucci signed the agreement Sept. 2 before the village board approved it last week.