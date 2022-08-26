Campton Hills’ culverts remain unfinished as lawyers argue over road agreement

CAMPTON HILLS – As the village of Campton Hills and the Campton Township Highway District continue without an agreement for road maintenance, one resident says she’s worried about uncompleted culvert work.

A culvert under a road allows stormwater to go into drainage ditches.

When culverts are replaced, work crews cut an opening across the road, replace the culvert, then fill the top of the cut with gravel. To complete the work, it gets covered over with asphalt.

That’s what Geri Wilson is waiting for.

“The culverts were done in July,” Wilson said. “They dug up six inches of the street, replaced the culverts, filled (the cut) with gravel. And then they’re not able to do anything more because there is no longer a contract with the township.”

Wilson, a resident of the Foxfield subdivision, said now with time and rain, much of the gravel has washed away, leaving potholes and gouges in several roads.

“You have to drive in the middle of the road so as not to pop a tire,” Wilson said.

“Asphalt plants close in the winter,” Wilson said. “This is leaving citizens vulnerable. … At some point, you have to say, ‘OK, mistakes were made, but we need to move forward for the benefit of the residents and have them (street cuts) covered.’ Quit pointing fingers.”

The road district and the village were unable to renegotiate a new intergovernmental agreement for the continued maintenance of the village’s 101 miles of road.

The agreement expired at midnight Aug. 1 and officials said things are now in the hands of attorneys.

Campton Township Highway Commissioner Sam Gallucci said the culvert work Wilson referenced was scheduled to be completed starting Aug. 1 – the same day the contract expired.

Without an intergovernmental agreement, the Campton Township Highway District cannot complete the culvert replacement work in Campton Hills that it began in July. This has left about seven culverts unfinished, leaving the gravel to wash away – when they should be covered with asphalt. (Photo provided by Geri Wilson)

“We replaced 44 culverts and most were asphalted over,” Gallucci said. “Until we get an IGA (intergovernmental agreement), we cannot work on roads for the village.”

Gallucci estimated about seven culverts remain to be asphalted over: on Arrowhead Drive, Foxfield Drive, White Fence Way, Long Shadow Lane – and on Wilson’s street, Whirlaway Drive.

Village President Michael Tyrrell said he was hopeful the attorneys could iron out problems in the agreement so the road district can complete its work.

“Potholes and downed trees are being taken care of by the village,” Tyrrell said.

The village is working on other sources to complete the culvert work if negotiations continue to drag on, he said.

“The lawyers are going over the details at this time,” Tyrrell said. “I’m hopeful. I’m always hopeful.”

For her part, Wilson said she is grateful the village came replaced washed out gravel for the culvert on her street.

But she wants the culverts asphalted over before the plants shut down for the winter.

The village taking outside bids with asphalt companies while lawyers haggle over the intergovernmental agreement does not fill Wilson with hope.

“Hopefully, it will get fixed,” Wilson said. “But the outside bids are going to take – I’m thinking six to eight weeks. Then the asphalt plants will close, leaving citizens vulnerable.”