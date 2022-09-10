Batavia High School homecoming parade to cause temporary road closures next week

Batavia High School will hold its annual homecoming parade on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The parade route will be the same route as last year, which helped to alleviate road closures throughout downtown Batavia, according to a press release from the Batavia Police Department.

Traffic will be detoured on West Wilson Street and Main Street west of Route 31 as both will be subject to temporary road closures. This event will have significant impact of vehicle traffic along all roads that intersect the parade route.

Parade units will begin staging between 4 and 4:45 p.m. at Batavia High School’s Wilson Street parking lot. The parade will start at 5 p.m. and proceed east on West Wilson Street to Lincoln Street. It will then proceed south on Lincoln Street to Main Street, then proceed west on Main Street and return to Batavia High School’s Main Street parking lot.

All vehicle traffic along those roadways will be required to detour to McKee Street or Fabyan Parkway to the north or Route 56 in North Aurora to the south. Vehicle traffic needing to get to Randall Road from downtown Batavia will be directed to McKee Street or Fabyan Parkway.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their route accordingly during this timeframe to avoid the parade route and minimize travel delays. The parade is expected to last approximately one hour in duration with all roads open by 6:15 p.m.