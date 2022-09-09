St. Charles Public Library to mark sign-up month with events, giveaways

The St. Charles Public Library is excited to celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month with this year’s honorary chairs Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter and philanthropist Idina Menzel and her sister author and educator Cara Menzel.

The library is joining Idina and Cara to remind everyone that the library is one of the best places to find their voice. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, residents can come and explore all the library has to offer, like-new children’s books, access to technology and educational programming.

To recognize National Library Card Sign-up Month, the library has fun giveaways, events and more planned all month long. Join library staff from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23, for a karaoke night at the library.

One lucky patron will win a brand new karaoke machine. This is a family-friendly event for all ages.

New and existing cardholders also have the chance to win a grand prize: a $400 gift card that can be used on tickets for Paramount Theatre, Copley Theatre and RiverEdge Park events in Aurora. Visit the library lobby to enter.

The last day to enter is Sept. 30. The St. Charles Public Library is located at One South Sixth Avenue in St. Charles. More information, including a calendar of fall programs, can be found at scpld.org or by calling 630-584-0076.