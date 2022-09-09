Kane County SWAT training exercise scheduled for Sept. 13 in Geneva

The Kane County SWAT team will be conducting another training at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at a residence located on Peck Road near Heartland Drive on Geneva’s west side.

According to a news release, the home and property at 64 Peck Road were purchased by the city, and the house has been made available for training, which will focus on a potential SWAT response to an emergency situation. The exercise, which will be similar to the Aug. 30 police training held at the home, is not expected to disrupt the adjacent neighborhoods. No vehicle sirens will be activated, and live weapons will not be fired.

Signage will be posted in the driveway of the residence, and safety officers will be on site. The training is anticipated to be completed by 3 p.m.