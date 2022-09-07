Geneva aldermen OK new underground cable fault location system

GENEVA – Geneva aldermen on Tuesday approved a bid for an underground cable fault location system to replace existing equipment that is more than 25 years old.

A contract for $32,884 was awarded to The Von Corporation of Birmingham, Ala., the lowest of three bids for the system, officials said.

According to a memo from Superintendent of Electrical Services Aaron Holton, the equipment allows electric crew to pinpoint the location of a fault in the underground cable.

“Once located, crews can excavate the cable and repair the fault. The current equipment is 25+ years old and has been in continuous service during that time,” Holton’s memo stated. “The equipment is no longer supported by the manufacturer, repairs and spare parts are no longer available.”

The existing underground fault location equipment will be used as a spare until it is considered surplus, officials said.