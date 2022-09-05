Residents can share feedback about Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve improvements

Residents can share thoughts about the proposed redevelopment plans for Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve at a public informational meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 4-6 p.m. at the Natural Resource Management facility.

According to a news release, the Forest Preserve District plans to submit an application to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for projects as part of their Open Space Land Acquisition & Development program.

The proposed plan includes a multi-skill level archery range, shelter, restroom, parking lot and interpretive nature trails. Two plans (Option A and Option B) will be available for mark-up at the meeting, and the public is encouraged to share their comments. Public comment will also be accepted online at https://bit.ly/PIM_Comments through Sept. 7, the release stated.

“This project is a perfect example of how the district can create wildlife habitat and new opportunities for recreation by retiring farmland. Archery is a growing sport and we plan to provide a course that caters to all skill levels and bow types,” said Landscape Architect Zach Tegge.

District staff will be available to answer questions at the meeting. The Natural Resource Management facility is located within Mill Creek Greenway Forest Preserve at 2N253 Brundige Road, Elburn.

For directions to the meeting location, or other questions, please call the Forest Preserve District of Kane County Administrative Headquarters office at 630-232-5980.