City of Geneva Natural Resources Committee invites public to Fox River Cleanup, Dark Skies presentation

The city of Geneva’sNatural Resources Committee is looking for some helping hands to spruce up the Fox River Saturday, Sept. 17.

According to a news release, the Fox River Clean Up Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Island Park, 2 E. State St. Volunteers are asked to wear old clothes, gloves and boots to help remove debris from the river. Garbage bags, water, snacks, washing stations, and boats will be provided.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Natural Resources Committee member Kelvin Limbrickvia email.

Dark Skies Presentation

The following week, the Committee is hosting the International Dark Sky Association to present and discuss ideas regarding the Dark Sky Initiative.

The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

Not long ago, it was easy to walk outside at night and see a spectacular starry night sky. Today, an increase in light generated from homes, buildings and other sources may compromise views of the night sky. Large amounts of artificial light also can have an adverse effect on the environment, birds and nocturnal animals, the release stated.

This informative seminar will be a chance to hear about light pollution, what steps people can take, and why it is important to act locally toward this global phenomenon.

People interested in attending can register at the Geneva Public Library’s website at www.gpld.org.