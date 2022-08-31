League of Women Voters, DuPage NAACP to co-host hybrid judicial candidate forum

The League of Women Voters chapters falling within the Illinois Second Judicial District have partnered with the DuPage NAACP to host a hybrid forum Sept. 18 for the judicial candidates running for Illinois Supreme Court and Illinois Appellate Court seats in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Both Appellate Court judges and Supreme Court judges are elected to 10-year terms. The Second District Appellate Court convenes in Elgin and hears cases appealed from trial courts in five counties — DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, Lake and McHenry. The Illinois Supreme Court, which is the State’s highest court, convenes in Springfield.

Invitations to the forum were extended to Illinois Supreme Court Second District judge candidates Mark Curran Jr. and Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford, who advanced from their respective primary races.

Invitations were also extended to Illinois Appellate Court Second District judge candidates Susan Clancy Boles and Chris Kennedy.

The forum will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. in downtown Batavia. It will also be broadcast live on BATV’s Public Access Channel 17.