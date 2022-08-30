Northwestern Medicine grant initiative provides funding to Mutual Ground, Tri-City Health Partnership and more local nonprofits

Northwestern Memorial Healthcare has launched a grant initiative to address disparities highlighted in local Community Health Needs Assessments to better address the diverse needs of the individual communities it serves.

According to a news release, the initiative offers grants to local agencies supporting specific health and wellness projects. Northwestern Medicine awarded more than $1.7 million to 49 organizations that offer a wide range of services including housing, nutritional needs, transportation, child care, mental health and primary care.

Agencies in the western suburbs that received grants include:

Aurora Food Pantry

Mutual Ground

Tri-City Health Partnership

VNA Health Care

360 Youth Services

DuPage Habitat for Humanity

DuPagePads

Northern Illinois Food Bank

People’s Resource Center

SamaraCare

Easterseals

Ray Graham Association for People with Disabilities

In addition to grant funding, as part of Northwestern Medicine’s Team NM initiative, Northwestern Medicine employees build healthier communities through volunteer service and thoughtful actions, according to the release.

Team NM volunteers weed and water the Aurora Food Pantry’s Essential Garden, help sort and label food at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, collect coats for Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, put together beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace and assembled heart-healthy care packages for patients at Tri-City Health Partnership.

