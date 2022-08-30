Elgin Community College to host college and career readiness sessions

Elgin Community College’s Division of College Transitions and Secondary Partnerships will provide free college and career readiness workshops throughout the 2022-23 school year.

All events are free and open to the public and are geared towards middle and high school students and their parents.

According to a news release, topics include exploring and applying to college, financing college and preparing for a career. Sessions also cover early college credit options through ECC like dual-credit and advanced placement classes. Most workshops are virtual, with some sessions offering both English and Spanish presentations.

New this year is a raffle for workshop attendees. Qualified participants will have a chance to win an Amazon gift card after each evening session. There is an additional raffle for qualified participants who attend at least six sessions during the academic year.

For more information on the raffles, visit elgin.edu/CCRevents.

ECC will also provide on-demand sessions for partnerships. This option allows educators and school professionals to stream workshops directly to schools and classrooms. To schedule an on-demand session, complete the form at elgin.edu/CCRondemand.

For complete information on and to register for upcoming workshops for students and parents, visit elgin.edu/CCRevents. To register for the on-demand sessions, visit elgin.edu/CCRondemand.