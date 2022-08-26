Festival of the Vine advance tickets now available for purchase

Tickets for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of the Vine are now available for purchase.

The event runs Sept. 9 -11 in a new location on James Street between 4th and 5th streets.

According to a news release from the chamber, tickets can be purchased at genevachamber.com. Tickets are $1 each, and the minimum purchase is $40.

The the food and drink menu is also available at genevachamber.com. Ticket sales will end on Sept. 6 at noon, and they must be picked up at the chamber office by Sept. 7, or they will be held at will call during the event.

No refunds will be given on unused tickets. General admission is free, and the tickets are used for food and drink purchases, the release stated.

Along with food and drink, Festival of the Vine will have live music, face painting and balloon making for the kids on Saturday, and an art and craft show, along with complimentary carriage rides, on both Saturday and Sunday.

Other events during the festival include merchant wine events and business booths, plus shopping in Geneva’s historic downtown, the release stated.

Times vary for individual events and food and wine purchase. More information can be found at genevachamber.com.