Kane Regional Office of Education to distribute personal hygiene kits to students in need

The Kane County Regional Office of Education’s Youth Outreach Staff is creating personal hygiene kits for distribution to students in need throughout the county.

According to a news release, the ROE youth outreach staff distributes these kits throughout the year, as needed. Approximately 50 bags will be dispersed. The ROE purchases items for the kits, such as shampoo, body wash, deodorant, wet wipes, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss.

The ROE Equal Chance Program assists Kane County school districts by providing outreach and materials to schools and places that have a frequent influx of unaccompanied youth and homeless families.

To learn more about the Kane County ROE or the Equal Chance Program, visit www.kaneroe.org.