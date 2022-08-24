University to lower flags to half staff to honor St. Charles native killed in car crash on Randall Road

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will be lowering university flags to half-staff tomorrow to honor Kevin White, a St. Charles native who died in a car crash Aug. 16. White had been a student at the university.

According to an email from the university, White, 19, was an economics major. He graduated from St. Charles North High School in 2021 and was a three-year varsity baseball player.

White was a passenger in a car driven by Mason Koffenberger, 20, when the car was struck on Randall and Red Gate roads around 3 p.m. Aug. 16. White later died at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, while Koffenberger was injured.

According to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Koffenberger was driving a 2009 gray Chevrolet Malibu north on Randall Road through the intersection with Red Gate Road, when the vehicle was struck by 2016 silver Toyota Sienna that was turning left to go east on Red Gate Road. The Toyota turned right in front of the Malibu, according to the release.

The collision in the intersection caused the Malibu to veer off the roadway and hit the traffic signal pole on the northeast corner on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Toyota, Frank Morales 74, Elgin, was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left, the release stated.