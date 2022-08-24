Hands of Hope hosts mini-golf fundraiser in St. Charles

GENEVA – Fox Valley Hands of Hope, based in Geneva, will host its inaugural fundraising event, Swinging Fore Hope Sept. 16 at River View Miniature Golf Course, 8 North Ave., St. Charles, according to a news release.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with registration, bags, arts and crafts, face painting and food from Billy Brick’s food truck.

There will be two rounds of mini-golf – a maximum of 50 people are allowed to play at once. Once participants buy their tickets, they can choose a selected golf time, 6 or 7:15 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for youth age 6 and younger and $35 for participants age 7 and older.

Tickets are available at http://bidpal.net/swingingforehope22.

Funds raised from the event will support Fox Valley Hands of Hope’s grief support services at no cost to clients.

The agency has provided grief support for more than 40 years by licensed clinical staff and trained volunteers, the release stated.

Diversified grief services include support groups, open grief seminars and individual grief counseling.

The agency also has a medical equipment lending closet, that provides temporary use of items such as walkers, wheelchairs and commodes.