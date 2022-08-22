St. Charles Business Alliance seeking volunteers for Scarecrow Weekend

The St. Charles Business Alliance is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Scarecrow Weekend along with seeking applications for the event’s Scarecrow Contest.

Presented by AAA, Scarecrow Weekend will take place Oct. 7-9 in downtown St. Charles.

The four scarecrow categories and their respective prizes are as follows:

Individual: 1st place: $200, 2nd place: $150, 3rd place: $100.

Business: 1st place: $200, 2nd place: $150, 3rd place: $100.

Clubs/Not-for-Profit/Schools: 1st place: $200, 2nd place: $150, 3rd place: $100.

Mechanical/Mega: 1st place: $500, 2nd place: $350, 3rd place: $100.

Scarecrows entered in the Scarecrow Contest will be displayed throughout downtown St. Charles, and scarecrows entered in the “Mechanical/Mega” category will be in Lincoln Park. Visitors can vote for their favorite scarecrows during the duration of Scarecrow Weekend.

The deadline to fill out a scarecrow application is Sept. 17. Applications can be found at scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontest.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is also looking for volunteers for the event. Volunteers are the reason Scarecrow Weekend has been so successful for 36 years.

For more information and to sign up as a volunteer, go to scarecrowfest.com/volunteer.