Waubonsee Community College accepting nominations for 2023 Distinguished Contributor and Alumnus

Nominations are currently being accepted for Waubonsee Community College’s 2023 Distinguished Contributor and Distinguished Alumnus Awards. Nominations for 2023 will be accepted until Jan. 23, 2023.

According to a news release from the college, the Waubonsee Distinguished Alumnus Award is presented to outstanding graduates of Waubonsee Community College in recognition of their unselfish and continued support of the college.

The nominees are to have completed an associate’s degree at Waubonsee, have documented evidence of a distinguished record in their chosen profession and/or occupation, have documented evidence of contribution and service to their community and have demonstrated a lifelong interest in education. The nominee cannot be a current employee of Waubonsee, the release stated.

The Waubonsee Distinguished Contributor Award is presented to individuals, groups or organizations that have made outstanding contributions or given exemplary support to the college, the release stated.

To view past Distinguished Contributor and Alumnus Award recipients or to nominate an individual, group or organization, visit waubonsee.edu/distinguished.