St. Charles Kiwanis Club to hold Peanut Days fundraiser next month

For decades, the sight of orange-vested Kiwanians requesting donations for their Peanut Days fundraiser has heralded the end of summer.

This year will be no different, as St. Charles Kiwanis Club members take up positions at the four Dunkin’ Donuts, three Starbucks, and two Jewel locations in St. Charles from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10.

The Peanut Days fundraiser is the oldest and most important of the club’s efforts to aid the less fortunate, according to a news release from the St. Charles Kiwanis Club. In the coming year, nearly 40 organizations that help area children and families in need will receive Kiwanis grants, in keeping with the club’s mission to serve the children of the world.

A box of 48 bags of Planters Peanuts is available for a $50 donation, and a case of four boxes can be obtained for a $200 donation. For those without cash at the nine sites listed above, a QR code will allow a donation to be made by Smartphone.

Donations can also be made on the club’s website, kiwanisofstcharles.org, including donations without the need to receive peanuts. Donations to our troops are encouraged as well.

Payment must be received by Sept. 12, and requested deliveries should be completed by Sept. 30.

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday at noon at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Avenue, in St. Charles. New members are always welcome.

Learn more on the club’s website or at facebook.com/StCharlesKiwanis.