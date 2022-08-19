St. Charles residents, businesses invited to community visioning session

St. Charles residents and business owners will have the chance to tell city leaders what direction they would like the city to go during a community visioning session next week.

The city of St. Charles is updating its updating its five-year strategic plan, which will guide decisions about the city’s future. The community visioning session will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Baker Community Center, 101 S. 2nd St., St. Charles.

There also will be a community forum from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Baker Community Center. The city has also launched a strategic plan website, berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/city-of-st-charles-il/project-page, where the public can provide feedback about what they think the city’s priorities should be in the next five years. The site offers several ways to share their thoughts:

• Take a brief survey where they can rank priorities.

• Leave a comment about their vision for St. Charles.

• Pin an idea, comment or photo on the interactive map. .