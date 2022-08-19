Bliss Woods Forest Preserve habitat restoration work day scheduled for Aug. 27

A habitat restoration workday will be held at the Bliss Woods Forest Preserve in Sugar Grove from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Volunteers will be collecting and distributing native seeds, according to a news release.

Volunteers will meet in the main parking lot off of Bliss Road in Sugar Grove.

Refreshments will be available at the break and anyone under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

For further information, contact Mary Ochsenschlager at MaryOxie@sbcglobal.net or call Robb from the Kane County Forest Preserve at 630-232-5980.