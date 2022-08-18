Geneva aldermen recommend buying 23 sets of firefighter protective gear

GENEVA – Geneva aldermen this week recommended approval to spend $61,580 to buy 23 sets of firefighters’ turnout gear.

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, aldermen followed the recommendation that coats and pants of personal protective clothing should be retired after 10 years from the date of manufacture.

The purchase will be made through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Group.

Also at the Aug. 15 meeting, aldermen recommended approval for the Geneva Fire Department to sell Truck 201 as surplus property. The truck has been been in service for 28 years, officials said.

Truck 201 will be replaced in October, officials said.

The City Council will take final action on the purchase of turnout gear and the fire truck sale as surplus property.