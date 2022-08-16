Two seriously injured in collision near Big Rock

Two people were seriously injured in a collision Monday on Route 30 near Big Rock.

According to the Kane County sheriff’s office, an eastbound Ford sedan crossed the centerline before re-entering the eastbound lane about 4 p.m.

A westbound Nissan SUV attempted to avoid the Ford before the two vehicles collided.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries. The Nissan driver also suffered serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.