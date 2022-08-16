Geneva aldermen recommend engineering contract of nearly $200K

GENEVA – Geneva aldermen on Monday unanimously recommended approval of an engineering contract for nearly $200,000 for replacement of a water main and sanitary sewer installed more than 100 years ago.

Acting as the Committee of the Whole, they recommended awarding the $192,230 contract to Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick Inc. The work includes the replacement of the water main, lead water services, sanitary sewer and installation of fiber conduit on South First Street/Route 31 from State Street to South Street, officials said.

City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said the professional engineering services from the firm will provide plans and specifications for the project.

“Hampton, Lenzini and Renwick have performed work for the city in the past and staff was satisfied with their work,” Dawkins said.

The engineering firm has offices in Elgin, Crystal Lake, Springfield and Mt. Carmel.

The City Council will take final action.