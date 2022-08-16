Batavia City Council names road to honor longtime city employee who died in July accident

The Batavia City Council honored city employee John Kennedy, who died last month, by proclaiming South Raddant Road as John D. Kennedy Memorial Way. New street signs were unveiled at Monday night’s meeting.

“In honor of recognition for John Kennedy’s many contributions to our city and to its citizens, [we] do hereby proclaim the honorary street signs be erected along South Raddant Road baring the official designation of ‘John D. Kennedy Memorial Way,’” said Alderman Alan Wolff, reading aloud from a proclamation from Mayor Jeff Schielke.

John Kennedy with former Batavia Public Works employee Kathy Montanari at her retirement celebration in May. City officials announced Kennedy’s death July 14 of injuries he sustained in an accident. (Provided by Lori Botterman)

“They will remind Batavia’s citizens of the contributions and the love John Kennedy had for Batavia,” Wolff said.

Kennedy began working for the city in 1996, and was promoted to senior engineering assistant in 2006.

On July 14, Kennedy died from injuries sustained during an off-duty tree trimming accident. He was 53.

“Through John’s time with the city, he primarily worked at the city’s public works facility on Raddant Road,” Wolff said. “John and his family also has a residence on South Raddant Road where his family has lived for decades.”

Batavia Public Works Director Gary Holm described his final conversation with Kennedy during the meeting.

“Those are my last memories of John, of him being so proud of his sons and him expressing just care and love for his mother,” Holm said. “Those are memories that I’ll always have of him because that’s the type of person that he was.

The City Council ended their tribute to Kennedy by gathering around the new sign with his friends and family.

Also honored at the meeting was Batavia Police Officer Emil Jensen, who retired after 24 years of service with the Batavia Police Department.

“Our custom here at the City Council when we have an employee that basically works for us for a quarter century, we present them with a plaque of appreciation,” said Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke.

Jensen was also given a street sign reading “Jensen Court.”

Deputy Chief of Administration Eric Blowers said that Jensen’s retirement took effect on Aug. 2. Jensen had served with the police department for over two decades.

“He came to the department after serving with the U.S. Navy as a medic,” Blowers said.

Jensen served multiple roles within the department, including evidence technician, emergency vehicle operations training instructor and field training officer.

“I didn’t even know where Batavia was until I got this job, but I am so glad that I took it,” Jensen said. “It’s been an honor to serve the people of Batavia. I raised my family here and I couldn’t have picked a better place.”