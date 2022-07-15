Longtime Batavia employee dies following accident

BATAVIA – The city of Batavia announced the death of longtime employee John Kennedy, who died Thursday from injuries he sustained in an accident, according to a news release.

Kennedy 53, started working for Batavia in 1996 as a public works maintenance worker, in the streets and engineering departments.

He was promoted to senior engineering assistant in 2006, the release stated.

“John’s coworkers were his friends, and his friends were his coworkers,” City Administrator Laura Newman stated in the release.

“He was dedicated to assisting residents to solve the most difficult issues and lightened every occasion with his humor and smile,” Newman stated in the release. “To say John will be missed does not even begin to express the loss we feel, and we offer our most sincere condolences to all of John’s family and friends.”

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke remembered Kennedy as a man with “a kind spirit in his heart and a passion for the community.”

“John Kennedy was a friendly face in the community. John would go the extra mile to help others including senior citizens in the city,” Schielke stated in the release.

“On many occasions, after working on a property, an elderly resident would tell him their railing was broken, or their fence needed repair. He would come back after work and fix it on his own time,” Schielke stated in the release.

City officials would not be specific about the type of accident Kennedy had.

City spokeswoman Lori Botterman stated in an email, “We can confirm that John died as a result of injuries he sustained while he was off duty from his role with the city of Batavia.”

Funeral services are pending.