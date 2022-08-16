Aurora man led Kane deputies on chase at 96 mph, drove through more than a dozen stop signs

SUGAR GROVE – An Aurora man is being held on $25,000 bond on charges he allegedly tried to flee police in a high-speed chase that reached 96 miles an hour and involved driving through more than a dozen stop signs, according to Kane County Sheriff’s reports and court records.

Rudy A. Ferrer, 37, of the 400 block of Parker Avenue, Aurora, was charged June 30 with aggravated fleeing a police officer, subsequent aggravated fleeing a police officer, resisting a police officer and obstructing justice, all felonies, and a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked license, records show.

Ferrer is scheduled to appear in court today for a status hearing, records show.

In a separate filing July 1, court records show Ferrer was also charged with misdemeanor fleeing and eluding and driving with a revoked license, and the petty offenses of driving without insurance and running a stop sign. Ferrer has a status hearing on those charges on Aug. 19, court records show.

The charges stem from a June 29 incident at 2:17 a.m. in which Sugar Grove police asked for sheriff’s deputies’ assistance in capturing a speeding 2015 silver Jeep Cherokee, later determined to be driven by Ferrer, according to the sheriff’s report.

Sugar Grove police said the jeep was last seen on Bliss Road, traveling north from the I-88 overpass, the report stated.

The deputy caught up to the Jeep traveling north on Bliss and attempted to pull the vehicle over, the report stated.

“Rudy Ferrer refused to stop and fled eastbound on Main Street,” the report stated. “As the Jeep passed Wenmoth Road, I was able to pace the Jeep as it reached 96mph in a 45mph zone.”

Ferrer continued east, then turned southbound on Randall Road, continuing at 75 miles an hour in a 50-mph zone, the report stated.

When the Jeep reached Randall Road and the I-88 overpass, Ferrer drove into oncoming northbound lanes of traffic, the report stated.

Ferrer ran the red light at Randall Road and Plum Street, continued south on Randall and ran the stop signs at Downers Place, Garfield Avenue, Park Manor, Kensington Place and Marseillaise Place, a total of 2.73 miles, the report stated.

Ferrer continued east on Marseillase Place, running through seven more stop signs before turning south onto Harrison Avenue, then east onto Kenilworth Place, south onto Heywood Avenue and then west onto Prairie Road, the report stated.

Ferrer continued on Prairie running through multiple stop signs until he reached Orchard Road, where he turned south and struck the right-hand raised shoulder, the report stated.

Ferrer continued south on Orchard, turned east on Rochester Drive – which is a dead-end, the report stated.

“He tried to turn around and turned left in front of my squad car, causing a collision and damage to my squad’s front bumper and hood,” the report stated.

Two deputies boxed Ferrer’s Jeep in and then tried to arrest him, the report stated.

Ferrer refused to comply and grabbed a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine and inhaled it, the report stated.

Ferrer attempted to run away, but deputies took him to the ground and handcuffed him, the report stated.

In taking Ferrer down, one of the deputies injured his left knee on the raised parking lot curb, the report stated.

Sugar Grove also issued citations for disobeying a stop sign, driving with a revoked license, driving without insurance and attempting to flee or elude a police officer, the sheriff’s report stated.

The most serious charge Ferrer faces is subsequent aggravated fleeing, a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Ferrer also faces three Class 4 felonies, punishable by one to three years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

A message left with his public defender seeking comment was not returned.