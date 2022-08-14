Kane County Sheriff’s reports for: Aug. 2-6, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Aseanti Z. Hayden, 28, of the 1100 block of Reading Drive, Montgomery, was charged Aug. 2 with unlawful possession of adult use marijuana in a vehicle outside of an approved container and driving without headlights on when required. Deputies noticed Hayden’s 2017 black Dodge Charger on Hill Avenue without headlights on at 12:30 a.m.

• A resident of the 3N100 block of West Mary Lane, St. Charles Township, reported Aug. 2 that he was scammed out of $2,000 to someone who said he could replace the concrete apron in the garage. The work turned out to be “an absolute mess.” The resident told the man he wanted his money back; he said he would go to the bank and get it, left and did not return, the report stated.

• Marco A. Arellano, 25, of the 36W900 block of Sunrise Lane, St. Charles Township, was charged Aug. 2 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. A verbal argument led to the victim being punched in the face, according to the report.

• William A. Schoeler, 41, of the 35W300 block of Park Avenue, St. Charles Township, was charged Aug. 3 with violating an order of protection. The victim received a message through a third party from Schoeler and that violated the order, which prohibited direct or indirect contact, the report stated.

• A resident of the 38W800 block of McNair Drive, Geneva Township, reported Aug. 6 that cheese and a cheese-like substance was used to deface his property. Deputies found several slices of cheese thrown against the east side of the house, the front porch and the yard. Deputies were also able to read the word “POOP” written in what they presumed to be Cheez-Whiz, as well as the product used to spread out over window screens and pathway, the report stated.