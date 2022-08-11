Waubonsee Community College to hold active shooter training Friday at Sugar Grove campus

Waubonsee Community College Campus Police and other local law enforcement agencies will host an active shooter training on the Sugar Grove Campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12.

The training will take place on the north side of campus in Akerlow and Weigel Halls, and will involve realistic scenarios with live role players, according to a news release from the college.

Some participating officers will have weapons, and while no live ammunition will be used, loud noises may be heard on campus and in the surrounding area. Police vehicles will be seen in campus parking lots during the duration of the training.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty, staff, and community is our number one priority,” said Waubonsee Community College’s Campus Police Chief J.C. Paez, who is bringing this training by the Illinois Tactical Officers Association to the campus. “That requires an ongoing commitment to training and preparing our personnel for emergencies. This type of training allows us to continually evaluate our resources and rapid deployment teams’ readiness and preparedness for any type of active threat scenario.”

Students, faculty, staff and visitors at the Sugar Grove Campus are advised to stay clear from Akerlow and Weigel Halls during the training exercise.

For more information, contact the Waubonsee Community College Campus Police at 630-466-2552 or email questions to campuspolice@waubonsee.edu.